Russians attacked Odesa region with ballistic missiles: Recreational infrastructure facility damaged

On June 21, Russian troops fired ballistic missiles at the coastal zone of Odesa region.

This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the hit damaged a recreational infrastructure facility. A fire broke out at the site, which firefighters quickly extinguished.

No one was reportedly injured.

