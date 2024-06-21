Russians attacked Odesa region with ballistic missiles: Recreational infrastructure facility damaged
On June 21, Russian troops fired ballistic missiles at the coastal zone of Odesa region.
This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, Censor.NET reports.
As noted, the hit damaged a recreational infrastructure facility. A fire broke out at the site, which firefighters quickly extinguished.
No one was reportedly injured.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password