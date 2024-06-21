AFU General Staff: 99 combat engagements took place since beginning of day, one third of them in Pokrovsk direction

Since the beginning of the day, as of 7:00 p.m., the total number of combat engagements along the entire frontline has increased to 99. The occupiers continue to use aviation, in particular, GABs, and attack in several directions, especially in Pokrovsk.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the Kupiansk direction, fighting continues in the areas of Stelmakhivka, Novoselivka, Pishchane, Synkivka and Berestove. Five combat engagements are currently taking place there. In total, 13 attempts by the occupants to approach our positions in the Kupiansk direction have already been made in the last day.

Hostilities in Donbas

In the Lyman direction, the enemy is attacking in the areas of Hrekivka, Nevske, Serebrianskyi forest and Novosadove. Since the beginning of the day, there have been 10 firefights in this area.

Three out of five combat engagements in the Toretsk direction continued today. The enemy used GABs in the city of Toretsk. According to preliminary information, the enemy lost 40 troops in this sector since the beginning of the day. One artillery unit and one tank were damaged.

The situation was the most intense in the Pokrovsk direction. Almost a third of all combat engagements took place here. Fighting continues in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Novooleksandrivka and Sokil. So far, the enemy has made 31 attempts to improve their positions.

In the Kurakhove direction, two combat engagements continue in the vicinity of Krasnohorivka.

In the Novopavlivka direction, fighting continues in the areas of Vodiane and Staromaiorske.

Hostilities in the South

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy attacked Ukrainian defenders near Krynky for the third time today. The battle continues. Our defenders are holding their positions.

The situation in other directions has not changed significantly.

"The Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is taking all necessary measures to restrain the enemy's offensive and stabilize the situation," the General Staff assured.

