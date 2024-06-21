Since beginning of day, 84 combat engagements took place in frontline, invaders intensified activity in Lyman direction - General Staff

There were 84 combat engagements in the frontline since the beginning of the day. In the Lyman direction, Russians almost doubled the number of assault operations.

Thus, the General Staff reported that the occupiers intensified their activities in the Lyman direction, almost doubling the number of assault operations to seven since the beginning of the day. Fighting continues in the areas of Nevske and Serebrianskyi forest. The enemy used aviation in the area today, bombing Raihorodok, Zelenyi Hai, Borova and Shyikivka.

The number of combat engagements in the Siversk direction increased to 10. Two enemy assault actions are underway in the areas of Verkhnokamianske and Rozdolivka.

Three firefights took place in the Kramatorsk direction. Invaders continue to put pressure in the areas of Chasiv Yar and Kalynivka.

In the Toretsk direction, the number of combat engagements increased to five, three of which took place in the areas of Pivnichne and Toretsk.

The Pokrovsk direction remains the flashpoint in the frontline. The number of enemy attacks here increased to 28. Fighting is ongoing in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Sokil and Novopokrovske. The enemy is using aviation.

In the Kurakhove direction, fighting continues in the area of Krasnohorivka.

Novoukrainka in the Novopavlivka direction was bombed by GABs. In addition, the enemy became more active in the areas of Vodiane and Staromaiorske.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, one enemy attack was repelled, and one is ongoing in the vicinity of Krynky.

As noted, the situation in the rest of the directions remains unchanged.

