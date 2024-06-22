At night, Russian army struck energy infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia and Lviv regions, two energy workers were injured

On the night of 22 June, the Russian army launched its eighth massive combined attack on energy infrastructure facilities.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ministry of Energy.

"Facilities in the southern and western regions were attacked. Two power engineers were injured in the shelling at one of the facilities and hospitalised," the statement said.

The attack damaged equipment. The shelling also disconnected an overhead power line in the eastern region, which led to a reduction in the load at the generating facility.

According to Ukrenergo, the enemy attacked facilities in the Zaporizhzhia and Lviv regions. In Zaporizhzhia, two power engineers were injured and taken to hospital. Emergency repair works are underway.

