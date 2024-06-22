Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 533,090 people (+1,110 per day), 8,009 tanks, 14,188 artillery systems, 15,383 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 533,090 Russian invaders.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 22.06.24 are approximately:

personnel - about 533,090 (+1,110) people,

tanks ‒ 8009 (+8) units,

armored combat vehicles ‒ 15,383 (+11) units,

artillery systems - 14188 (+28) units,

MLRS – 1106 (+0) units,

air defense equipment ‒ 861 (+0) units,

aircraft – 359 (+0) units,

helicopters – 326 (+0) units,

Operational-tactical UAV – 11305 (+15),

cruise missiles ‒ 2302 (+4),

ships/boats ‒ 28 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 19,204 (+23) units,

special equipment ‒ 2369 (+2)

