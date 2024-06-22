Shelling in Chernihiv region: 52 explosions recorded over 24 hours, no casualties

Russian troops attacked the border area of the Chernihiv region with mortars, unmanned aerial vehicles, cannon, and rocket artillery, resulting in 52 explosions.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported to the Northern Border Guard. State Border Guard Service.

Novhorod-Siverska community: 15 explosions (probably from a 120 mm mortar and cannon artillery) in the direction of the settlements of Mikhalchyna Sloboda and Hai.

Semenivka community: 6 explosions (arrivals, probably from an 82-mm mortar) in the direction of Bleshnia.

Snovske community: 4 explosions (multiple, possibly from MLRS) in the area of Hirsk.

Horodnyanska community: 27 explosions (arrivals, possibly from cannon artillery and drops of explosive munitions from UAVs) on the outskirts of Hasychivka.

"No information about dead or injured people among the local population as a result of shelling was recorded," the State Border Guard Service said.

