Enemy struck densely built-up area in Kharkiv: 2 killed, 18 wounded (updated)

On the afternoon of 22 June 2024, explosions occurred in Kharkiv.

This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"Explosions are heard in Kharkiv!" he wrote.

No further information is currently available.

Read more: Enemy suspended near Borova village in Kharkiv region - OSGT "Khortytsia"

Later, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said that the occupiers had struck Kharkiv.

Emergency services are checking the locations of the hits.

"Preliminary, four strikes hit Kharkiv. It is known that they hit the area of dense residential buildings," Terekhov later added.

"There are dead and wounded. The strike hit a residential building," Terekhov said at 3:26 pm.

According to preliminary information from emergency medics, two people were killed.

"At least two people were injured. The examination is ongoing," Sinegubov said at 15.34.

"The number of victims has increased to 18," Terekhov said at 15.58.