Explosions were heard in Sevastopol. Razvozhaev says about 2 dead and more than 20 wounded: "Situation in Uchkiivka is difficult" (updated). PHOTOS

On the afternoon of June 23, 2024, explosions rang out in the temporarily occupied Crimea. In particular, it was loud in Sevastopol.

This is confirmed by the so-called "governor" of Sevastopol Mykhailo Razvozhaev, Censor.NET informs.

According to his information, 5 air targets were allegedly destroyed in the sky above the water area. But the fragments of the downed targets fell in the coastal zone.

He also informs that 12 people, including 2 children, were allegedly injured in the Uchkiivka district. In Lyubimovka, according to preliminary information, 2 people received shrapnel wounds.

Razvozhaev also admits that the apartment building is on fire, apparently due to falling debris. In addition, it is claimed that a forest is burning in the area of ​​the "Lazur" boarding house.

Telegram channel "Krymsky Veter" publishes footage showing smoke after the explosions in Sevastopol.





Subsequently, Razvozhaev clarified that as a result of the attack on Sevastopol today, 2 civilians were allegedly killed, one of them - a 2-year-old child.

"The situation in Uchkiivka is difficult, all emergency medical teams have been sent there. Some people have already been taken to the hospital," says the so-called "governor".

According to his data, the number of people who sought medical help increased to 22.