Sevastopol authorities report drone attack

On the morning of 21 June, the so-called "head" of the occupation administration of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, announced a drone attack.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Russian media.

In particular, in the area of Monastyrskoye Highway, grass caught fire as a result of the fall of UAV fragments. Razvozhayev said that according to preliminary information, four drones were shot down, and there were no dead or injured.

According to local residents, a long "buzzing" sound, something similar to a machine gun burst and an explosion were heard in the area of Cape Fiolent around six in the morning. At the same time, no air raid alert was announced.

In the morning, Russian authorities announced a drone attack on the Krasnodar Krai.

