Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed about 15 enemy air defense systems in occupied Crimea in month and half, including S-300 and S-400 - StratCom. INFOGRAPHICS

Over a month and a half, the Ukrainian Defence Forces destroyed about 15 enemy air defence systems in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the StratCom of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The total number of individually affected air defence systems is about 15.

In particular, we are talking about air defence divisions in the S-300, S-350, and S-400 modifications.

In addition, dozens of launchers of these systems, more than 15 radar stations, and more than 10 control points were destroyed.

"The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to destroy the Russian occupiers and bring the day of liberation of Ukrainian Crimea closer," the Armed Forces stressed.

See more: Lost 40-50 kg of weight, but did not let themselves be broken: photos of Ukrainian soldiers released from captivity published. PHOTOS