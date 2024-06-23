Russian invaders have occupied the village of Novooleksandrivka in the Donetsk region.

This is reported by DeepState analysts, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that the ruscists are currently trying to gain a foothold on the outskirts of the village, which is located in the direction of the Pokrovsk-Kostiantynivka highway.

"Only Vozdvizhenka is the only settlement left before the Pokrovsk-Kostiantynivka highway," DeepState said in a statement.

Analysts emphasise that it is important to stop the further advance of the aggressor country's army.

"It is important to stop the enemy's further advance, because the situation near Ocheretyne is somewhat similar. Like then, the forces of the 47th, 68th, 25th brigades and seconded units are holding back the main attack, exhausting their potential, and the flank is cracking," the statement said.

Ukraine's defence forces are targeting Russian troops to stop their advance.

Earlier, British intelligence reported that Russian troops may have taken control of the village of Novooleksandrivka in the Donetsk region. The village of Novooleksandrivka is located about 20 km north of Avdiivka in the Donetsk region. The area has been the scene of fierce fighting throughout the year, with further Russian advances.