Russian missile attack on Kyiv region: 35 private houses, hospital buildings and number of administrative buildings damaged by falling debris - RMA

Debris from today's Russian missile attack on Kyiv region damaged a number of facilities, injured two people, and provided psychological assistance to 35 other people, including 6 children

According to Censor.NET, Ruslan Kravchenko, the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, spoke about the consequences of the missile attack.



Thus, in Obukhiv district, 35 private houses were damaged as a result of falling debris, 2 of which were destroyed. Apartments in 6 apartment blocks were damaged.



In addition, the debris damaged the hospital and a number of administrative buildings: an employment centre, the premises of a heating network and one enterprise, a driving school, a pharmacy, a petrol station, a shop, a hotel, and 9 cars.

As noted, windows, balconies, doors, facades and roofs were smashed in the premises.

It was also reported that 2 adults with minor injuries sought medical assistance. They did not need hospitalisation and were treated on the spot.



The SES psychologists also provided psychological assistance to 35 people, including 6 children.



Currently, representatives of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration and the local community are processing information about the needs of the people.

On the morning of 23 June, the enemy launched missiles at Ukraine: several regions were threatened. Air defences were operating in Kyiv and Kyiv region. According to the Air Force, 2 of the 3 Kalibr missiles were destroyed.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that 2 people were injured in the Kalibr attack on Kyiv region, and that houses, petrol stations and businesses were damaged by falling debris.