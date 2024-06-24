Azov Chief of Staff Krotevych writes statement to SBI against general "who killed more Ukrainian soldiers than any Russian general"

The chief of staff of the Azov brigade, Bohdan Krotevych (Tavr), wrote a letter to the State Bureau of Investigation calling for the opening of criminal proceedings against a Ukrainian general who, in his opinion, "killed more Ukrainian soldiers than any Russian general". He did not name the general.

Krotevych wrote about this in Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"I wrote a letter to the State Bureau of Investigation calling for the opening of an investigation into a military general who, in my opinion, killed more Ukrainian soldiers than any Russian general," the military said in a post.

Krotevych assured that he did not care whether an investigation was opened against him personally or whether he was put behind bars.

"I don't give a shit if they start an investigation against me and I don't give a shit if they put me in jail. I don't give a shit if they judge the combatants and brigadiers for the loss of an observation post, but they don't judge the general for the loss of regions and dozens of cities and the loss of thousands of soldiers," the military wrote.

The Azov brigade's chief of staff said that he first tried to inform his superiors about the general's actions, but that most did not care. Krotevych did not name the general, but he stressed that "all the military now understand what kind of person I am talking about, because 99% of the military hate him for what he is doing".

"This person launches investigations against commanders who advance and do not lose their positions, but he does not initiate internal investigations against himself," Krotevych said in a post.

According to him, he resorted to media publicity because he was convinced that it was the only way to change the situation.

"I'm sick of it, the Rubicon has been crossed. You have to understand that the military often resort to media publicity not out of necessity. Unfortunately, our form of government is like that. At the moment, this is the only fucking way to change the situation. This is a fact. I don't give a shit about myself. And the only thing I will always be ashamed of is that I didn't do it sooner. Fate favours the brave, and some creatures are helped by the fact that most people are silent because they understand the consequences of a "personal vendetta" against them and their units. Therefore, I would like to note that this is my personal decision and I fully assume the consequences," the soldier said.

Read more: Ukrainian Armed Forces dismiss two commanders - media