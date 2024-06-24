ENG
Ruscists attacked Toretsk: Woman was killed, man was wounded

Росіяни обстріляли Торецьк, загинула жінка, поранено чоловіка

Russian occupation forces struck Toretsk in the morning, killing a woman and injuring a man.

This was reported by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET informs.

"The city came under attack today around 10 am. The Russians hit a private house - a 63-year-old woman was killed and a 64-year-old man was wounded.

The wounded man was taken to the nearest hospital," the statement said.

