General Staff: 11 combat engagements continue in Sokil, Novooleksandrivka, Yevhenivka and Vozdvyzhenka areas

The aggressor continues to attack in several directions, most actively in Pokrovsk, which accounts for a third of the enemy's assault operations. Ukrainian defenders are holding strong. Currently, the total number of enemy attacks is 128.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

Kupiansk direction. The invaders are attacking in the area of Novoselivka. This is the fifth attempt to improve their positions in the area, the previous four were repelled.

Hostilities in the East

Seven out of 23 combat engagements have taken place in the Lyman direction since the beginning of the day. The enemy is trying to act in the areas of Hrekivka, Kopanky, Makiivka, Nevske, Torske, Serebrianskyi forestry and Synkivka.

According to preliminary information, the occupiers lost 92 men in this sector today, one IFV and one SPG were destroyed. A vehicle, a cannon and a mortar were damaged.

Four combat engagements are ongoing in the areas of Rozdolivka and Verkhnokamianske in the Siversk direction. In total, the enemy attacked in this direction 21 times today.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers are trying to advance in the areas of Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske and Kalynivka. In total, nine aggressor's attacks took place there over the last day.

Toretsk direction. Eight combat engagements in the last day, two are ongoing. Attacks continue in the areas of Pivdenne and New York.

In the Pokrovsk direction, there were 38 combat engagements of varying intensity in the last day. Eleven of them are currently ongoing, namely in the areas of Sokil, Novooleksandrivka, Yevhenivka and Vozdvyzhenka. The enemy also launched a missile attack near the town of Pokrovsk.

In other areas, the situation did not change significantly.

Defense forces continue to repel the enemy and inflict maximum losses along the entire front line.

