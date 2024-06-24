Zelenskyy replaces Lieutenant General Sodol with Brigadier General Hnatov as commander of Joint Forces of Armed Forces of Ukraine. VIDEO

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has decided to replace Lieutenant General Yurii Sodol, Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, with Brigadier General Andrii Hnatov.

He said this in his address, Censor.NET reports.

"Meeting with the military. In the morning. The Commander-in-Chief, the Chief of the General Staff, and the Minister of Defence were there. We discussed the situation in key areas. The biggest focus is on the Donetsk region. And the supply of everything our forces need. We also discussed personnel issues in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. I have decided to replace the Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Yurii Sodol, with Brigadier General Andrii Hnatov. There was also a report today on Pokrovsk - the consequences of Russian missile strikes. Dozens of people were injured, including three children. Four people were killed. My condolences to the families and friends. We will definitely respond to Russia's strike - we will respond absolutely fairly," Zelenskyy said.

