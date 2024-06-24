ENG
Media: Zelenskyy to visit Brussels on 27 June to attend EU Summit

On 27 June 2024, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit Brussels to attend the EU summit.

This is reported by the Polish edition of RMF24, Censor.NET reports.

"This information is being spread," a senior EU diplomat said.

The information is not officially confirmed for security reasons.

The diplomat said that Ukraine and the EU will sign a document on security guarantees.

The document is to be signed "at the level of heads of diplomacy".

