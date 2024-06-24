Air alert alert was announced throughout Ukraine due to MiG-31K takeoff in Russia (updated)

An air alert had been announced throughout Ukraine due to the takeoff of a MiG-31K aircraft carrying Kinzhal missiles in the Russian Federation.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The whole of Ukraine is a missile threat! MiG-31K takeoff from Savasleyka airfield (Nizhny Novgorod region) was recorded," the Air Force warned.

8:53 p.m. All clear signal was given. The air raid alert lasted 41 minutes.

