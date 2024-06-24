Explosions occurred in Kharkiv - Terekhov

On the evening of June 24, a series of explosions occurred in Kharkiv.

The mayor of the city, Ihor Terekhov, wrote about this in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"We heard a series of explosions in Kharkiv. We are checking whether they are in the city," he said.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force informed that the enemy was launching guided aerial bombs in Kharkiv region.

