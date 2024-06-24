Explosions occurred in Kharkiv - Terekhov
On the evening of June 24, a series of explosions occurred in Kharkiv.
The mayor of the city, Ihor Terekhov, wrote about this in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
"We heard a series of explosions in Kharkiv. We are checking whether they are in the city," he said.
Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force informed that the enemy was launching guided aerial bombs in Kharkiv region.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password