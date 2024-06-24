Strike on Kharkiv on 23 June: Russians attacked with UAVs from territory of Belgorod region, there were four strikes. PHOTOS

The Office of the Prosecutor General clarified where and what weapons the Russian occupiers used to attack Kharkiv on 23 June.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the OGP telegram channel.

"A total of four strikes were recorded. Preliminary, the enemy used a GAB-250 with a UMPK (guided aerial bomb with a unified planning and correction module) from the settlement of Oktyabrsky, Belgorod region of the Russian Federation," the statement said.

As Censor.NET wrote, on 23 June, the occupiers attacked two districts of Kharkiv with GABs: one person was killed and 11 were injured, including two teenagers.

