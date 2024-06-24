ENG
Strike on Kharkiv on 23 June: Russians attacked with UAVs from territory of Belgorod region, there were four strikes. PHOTOS

The Office of the Prosecutor General clarified where and what weapons the Russian occupiers used to attack Kharkiv on 23 June.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the OGP telegram channel.

"A total of four strikes were recorded. Preliminary, the enemy used a GAB-250 with a UMPK (guided aerial bomb with a unified planning and correction module) from the settlement of Oktyabrsky, Belgorod region of the Russian Federation," the statement said.

As Censor.NET wrote, on 23 June, the occupiers attacked two districts of Kharkiv with GABs: one person was killed and 11 were injured, including two teenagers.

23 червня росіяни атакували Харків КАБами
Один загиблий та 11 постраждалих внаслідок чергових ворожих атак по Харкову

За даними слідства, 23 червня близько 15:00 війська РФ завдали авіаційні удари по Харкову

У Холодногірському районі зафіксовано влучання по приватному житловому сектору. Загинув 73-річний чоловік. Отримали поранення та зазнали гострої реакції на стрес вісім людей: 16-річний хлопець, четверо чоловіків та три жінки. Пошкоджено понад 10 житлових

Пошкоджена обстрілом багатоповерхівка

У Шевченківському районі частково зруйновано будівлю навчального закладу, пошкоджено багатоповерхівки та автомобілі. Отримали поранення 15-річний хлопчик та 26-річна дівчина. У 43-річної жінки гостра реакція на стрес

Наслідки російського обстрілу Харкова
Уламки авіаційної бомби
Працівники Харківської прокуратури фіксують наслідки обстрілів

