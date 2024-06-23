Kharkiv restores power supply and subway operation after air strikes
Kharkiv has restored power supply and subway traffic after Russian strikes on 23 June.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
"Power supply has been restored in Kharkiv," Kharkivoblenergo said in a statement.
In addition, the Kharkiv Metro utility company announced the resumption of subway traffic.
As for the resumption of water supply, utilities are still working on it. As a result of the Russian strike, some pumping stations were de-energised.
Shelling of Kharkiv by the occupiers on 23 June
Around 15:00 on 23 June, a series of explosions occurred in Kharkiv. The Russian invaders attacked Shevchenkivskyi and Kholodnohirskyi districts of Kharkiv with anti-aircraft guns. As a result of the enemy air strike, according to the latest data, 11 people were injured and 1 person was killed.
It was also reported that half of Kharkiv's consumers were left without electricity.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password