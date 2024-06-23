Zelenskyy reacts to another Russian attack on Kharkiv

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has responded to another shelling of Kharkiv by Russian invaders.

The President's statement was posted on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"Kharkiv is again under attack from Russian bombs. I received all the reports. As of now, we know about one dead person, there are wounded. All the necessary services are on the ground, helping people," the president wrote.

Zelenskyy noted that due to the attack by the Russian occupiers, part of Kharkiv is currently without electricity and the subway has stopped. However, the head of state promised that everything would be restored and returned to normal.

The President also said that modern air defence systems, combat aircraft, long-range weapons and the determination of allies would help Ukraine to deter the Russian invaders.

"Modern air defence for Ukraine, strong combat aviation, long-range weapons and sufficient determination of our partners are what will definitely be able to stop Russian terrorists," the Ukrainian leader said in a statement.

Occupiers' shelling of Kharkiv on 23 June

Around 15:00 on 23 June, a series of explosions occurred in Kharkiv. The Russian invaders attacked Shevchenkivskyi and Kholodnohirskyi districts of Kharkiv with anti-aircraft guns. As a result of the enemy air strike, according to the latest data, 11 people were injured and 1 person was killed.

It is also reported that half of Kharkiv's consumers are currently without electricity. Experts are already working to restore electricity.