In front of Syrskyi, soldier of 3rd Brigade destroyed two assault riflemen. VIDEO
Oleksiy is a soldier of the 3rd separate assault brigade, an ammunition driver. At the time of the full-scale invasion, the man had no combat experience and worked as a construction worker.
According to Censor.NET, on 15 June 2024, after a fierce battle, two Russian attack aircraft broke through to Ukrainian positions, and suddenly the drone operator saw an unheard-of scene: our wounded soldier dug out from under the rubble, took an assault rifle and eliminated the occupiers from a few metres away. You can find out how it happened in an exclusive interview on Butusov Plus YouTube channel.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password