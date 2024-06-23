In front of Syrskyi, soldier of 3rd Brigade destroyed two assault riflemen. VIDEO

Oleksiy is a soldier of the 3rd separate assault brigade, an ammunition driver. At the time of the full-scale invasion, the man had no combat experience and worked as a construction worker.

According to Censor.NET, on 15 June 2024, after a fierce battle, two Russian attack aircraft broke through to Ukrainian positions, and suddenly the drone operator saw an unheard-of scene: our wounded soldier dug out from under the rubble, took an assault rifle and eliminated the occupiers from a few metres away. You can find out how it happened in an exclusive interview on Butusov Plus YouTube channel.

