Macron says he would continue dialogue with Putin

French President Emmanuel Macron would like to continue a dialogue with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

According to Censor.NET, he said this in the Generation Do It Yourself podcast.

"I believe in the power of dialogue, and I would continue the dialogue with Vladimir Putin... There hasn't been (dialogue) in the last few months, but I don't rule it out on one topic or another, including the issue of nuclear power plants or something else. But, to be honest, I think it is always important to continue the dialogue," Macron said.

In March, Macron said that he would pick up the phone if Putin called him to listen to the essence of his proposals.

Read more: Macron: We seek peace, but peace cannot be surrender of Ukraine