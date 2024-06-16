Macron: We seek peace, but peace cannot be surrender of Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron said that the world needs a sustainable peace, not Ukraine's surrender.

He said this at a session of the first Peace Summit in Burgenstock, Switzerland, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"We want to build a sustainable peace, but such a peace cannot be a capitulation of Ukraine. That is why the prerequisite is to help Ukraine resist this aggression because there is one aggressor and its victim," Macron said.

According to the French leader, politicians from all continents have gathered at the summit because they want a sustainable peace that respects international law and restores Ukraine's sovereignty.

"No one (in this room - Ed.) is at war with Russia, but having started this war, Russia decided to become an imperialist regime first and foremost," the French president said.

In his opinion, "Russia has also decided to be a revisionist state because it wants to revise recent treaties and justify the annexation by the way the world was in the 19th or 18th century."

According to Macron, this is a global problem for negotiating with the aggressor, not to mention the consequences for the world related to food security and stability. He reiterated the inadmissibility of war crimes, namely attacks on civilians, facilities, and infrastructure in Ukraine.

Macron called nuclear security, food security, and humanitarian issues the "three pillars" for future decisions.

The French leader emphasized the role of the IAEA in ensuring security around the Zaporizhzhia NPP: "We cannot allow any complacency on this issue".