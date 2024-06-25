ENG
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 536,840 people (+1180 per day), 8,035 tanks, 14,281 artillery systems, 15,431 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 536,840 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by Censor.NET citing the press centre of the General Staff. 

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 24.06.24 are approximately: 

  • personnel  ‒ about 536840 (+1180) people,
  • tanks ‒ 8035 (+4) units,
  • armoured combat vehicles  ‒ 15431 (+18) units,
  • artillery systems  – 14281 (+35) units,
  • MLRS – 1108 (+0) units,
  • air defence systems  ‒ 863 (+0) units,
  • aircraft  – 359 (+0) units,
  • helicopters  – 326 (+0) units,
  • UAVs of the operational and tactical level  – 11413 (+31),
  • cruise missiles  ‒ 2324 (+1),
  • ships /boats  ‒ 28 (+0) units,
  • submarines - 1 (+0) units,
  • vehicles and fuel tanks – 19362 (+58) units,
  • special equipment ‒ 2403 (+6)

Втрати РФ на 24 червня

