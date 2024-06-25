Zelenskyy on ICC’s order to arrest Shoigu and Gerasimov: We hope to see them behind bars

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomes the decision of the ICC to issue an arrest warrant for Sergey Shoigu and Valeriy Gerasimov.

The Head of State announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"I welcome today's arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court against two key figures in the Russian military leadership. They are both accused of committing heinous crimes against civilians in Ukraine during Russia's reckless bombardment of critical civilian infrastructure in Ukraine. These barbaric missile and drone strikes continue, killing people and causing damage across Ukraine," he stressed.

Zelenskyy hopes to see Shoigu and Gerasimov behind bars.

"Today's decision is a clear indication that justice for Russian crimes against Ukrainians is inevitable. It clearly demonstrates that no military rank or office door can protect Russian criminals from accountability.

We look forward to further arrest warrants to deprive Russia of its sense of impunity. A feeling that has fuelled Russian crimes for decades. Accountability is the only way to put an end to them," the President concluded.

On 25 June, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Sergey Shoigu and Valeriy Gerasimov.