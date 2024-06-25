President Zelenskyy: Guyana joined the communiqué of the Global Peace Summit,

Another country, Guyana, has joined the signatories of the Global Peace Summit communiqué.

This was announced on the social network X by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports.

Zelenskyy stressed that it is extremely important that the vision of a just peace based on respect for the purposes and principles of the UN Charter is shared by a growing number of South American countries.

According to the President, "the international coalition of peace-loving countries committed to the principles of the UN Charter is growing every day".

"We continue to work together to expand global support for the Peace Formula and the steps necessary to implement it," the head of state said in a statement.

We would like to add that over the past week, six more participants have joined the Global Peace Summit communiqué.

As you know, the Global Peace Summit was held in Switzerland on 15-16 June.