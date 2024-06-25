Russia bans broadcasting of more than 80 European media outlets on its territory

Russia has banned access to 81 European media outlets from its territory in response to the restrictions on broadcasting for three Russian media outlets.

This was reported by the Russian Foreign Ministry, Censor.NET reports.

"As a measure in response to the EU Council's decision on 17 May to ban "any broadcasting activity" by three Russian media outlets (RIA Novosti, Izvestia and Rossiyskaya Gazeta), which comes into force on 25 June, counter-restrictions are being introduced on access from the territory of the Russian Federation to the broadcasting resources of a number of media outlets in the EU member states," the statement said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry stated that "the Russian side has repeatedly and at various levels warned that politically motivated harassment of domestic journalists and unjustified bans on Russian media in the EU will not remain unanswered".

It is also reported that if the restrictions on Russian media are lifted, the Russian side will also reconsider its decision regarding the mentioned media operators.

The media from the following countries are banned on the territory of the Russian Federation: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Spain, Sweden and pan-European media. The list includes 81 media outlets in total.

As reported earlier, the EU Council decided to suspend the broadcasting of four more media outlets that spread and support Russian propaganda and the aggressive war against Ukraine. These are Voice of Europe, RIA Novosti, Izvestia and Rossiyskaya Gazeta.