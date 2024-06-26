Ruscists from "Grad" hit Chernihiv district, houses were damaged, there were no casualties

Russian occupation forces from the Grad installation struck the Chernihiv district, houses were damaged.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Viacheslav Chaus, Censor.NET informs.

"Today, the Russians from the "Grad" shelled the Chernihiv district. Residential buildings were damaged. Fortunately, people were not injured," the message says.

Read more: Shelling in Chernihiv region: 52 explosions recorded over 24 hours, no casualties