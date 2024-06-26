Mukachevo Mayor Baloha and Mukachevo District Council Chairman Lania were served with suspicion notices in case of land sale for nothing - SAPO

On behalf of the head of the SAPO, the prosecutor served a notice of suspicion to the mayor and the head of the district council in Zakarpattia, who were caught abusing their office to sell a communal land plot of more than 3 hectares at a reduced price.

As noted, the actions of the mayor are classified under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The head of the district council is charged with Part 3 of Article 27, Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The NABU detectives also served notices of suspicion to 4 other persons:

the former head of the municipal property and land relations department of the city council - under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 364 and Part 2 of Article 368-4 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine;

two founders of the appraisal company - under Article 27(5), Article 28(2), Article 364(2), Article 27(3), Article 358(3), Article 27(3), Article 368-4 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine;

to the appraiser - under Part 5 of Article 27, Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 364, Part 3 of Article 358 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

According to the SAPO, the issue of choosing a measure of restraint for the suspects is currently being decided.

As a reminder, the pre-trial investigation established that the mayor ensured that the city council adopted a decision to sell a plot in the city centre to a private company whose actual controller is the chairman of the district council.

In addition, the owners of the appraisal company were given an undue advantage in order to obtain the "required" expert monetary valuation of the land plot. As a result, the land, which has a market value of UAH 84.6 million, was sold for only UAH 9.6 million.

The losses to the local community amounted to UAH 74.9 million.

The SAPO did not name the officials who were notified of the suspicion, but on 25 June it was reported that Mukachevo Mayor Baloha and the head of the Mukachevo District Council Lania were detained in connection with the corruption scheme for the sale of the "Avangard" stadium.

