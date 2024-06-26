"Servant of people" Venislavskyi on mobilization: Main goal has been achieved - audit of all conscripts is being conducted

To date, more than 2.3 million Ukrainian citizens have updated their military records.

This was stated by a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defence and Intelligence, "Servant of the people" Fedir Venislavskyi, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"Since the law came into force, the pace of mobilization has allowed us to be optimistic about the mechanisms for implementing this law and meets the expectations that we, the Ministry of Defence, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, and the General Staff had of this law," the parliamentarian said.

According to Venislavskyi, the main goal set out in the law on mobilization has now been achieved.

"Conduct an audit of all citizens liable for military service in Ukraine, find out where they are, who is fit and who is not, who is entitled to a deferment, who is booked, and who can be mobilized. The Ministry of Defence monitors the situation by updating military records on a daily basis, and the dynamics are quite positive," he explained.

Also read: The Ministry of Defence does not support the extension of the deadline for updating data for persons liable for military service to 150 days

It is known that 2,370,000 Ukrainians have updated their military records.

"The overwhelming majority use the Reserve+ app, followed by the Center for the Provision of Administrative Services, and then the TCRSS. The dynamics are good, it ensures the mobilization activities carried out by the TSRSS. I think that, in general, the law has fulfilled the mission for which we adopted it," Venislavsky said.

The MP added that the dynamics observed in updating personal data is quite positive.

"A month and 8 days have passed since the law came into force. I think that the dynamics of the Reserve+ application can be much better when removing fears of the application. The capacity of this system allows for much more information to be processed at once, so there is no need to extend the 60 days for updating data. There are still more than 20 days for everyone to do it," he concluded.

Read more on Censor.NET: More than 100 foresters receive summonses every day. This is 10 times more than last year, - Director General of "Forests of Ukraine"