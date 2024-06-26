Russian military equipment is still blocked at aggregate plant in Vovchansk, - OSGT "Kharkiv"
The Russian military remains blocked at the aggregate plant in Vovchansk, the occupiers are trying to break in.
This was stated by Yurii Povkh of the OSGT "Kharkiv" on Radio Svoboda, Censor.NET reports.
"This enclave remains blocked by the Defense Forces of Ukraine. ...They (occupiers. - Ed.) are trying to get there, one of the directions in Vovchansk is the direction of the factory. They carry out attacks, but our Defense Forces repel them," the spokesman said.
It will be recalled that on June 15, it was reported that about 200 Russian soldiers were surrounded at the Vovchansk Aggregate Plant. Subsequently, the "DeepState" project stated that the Defense Forces took control of the approaches to this plant.
