Destruction of two Russian invaders in Vovchansk by fighters of Rage brigade. VIDEO

A sniper hit with an SPG-9 anti-personnel grenade on Russian soldiers who are changing their deployment in Vovchansk, Kharkiv region.

The video was published by the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

The precise work of the fire support company of the Tsunami assault regiment of the Rage National Police Brigade.

