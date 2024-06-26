ENG
Ruscists fired GAB in direction of Kharkiv: There are series of explosions in city

Russian troops fired a GAB in the direction of Kharkiv, and a series of explosions occurred in the city.

This is reported by the Air Force, Censor.NET informs.

Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported a series of explosions in Kharkiv.

