Only those who watched Russia Today believe in Putin’s "peace proposals" - Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz emphasized that Russia does not want peace.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform, he stated this during the government's statement regarding the European Council and the NATO summit.

"Putin must admit: he will not achieve his goal of defeating Ukraine on the battlefield," the chancellor said.

Scholz commented on Putin's recent "peace proposals", in which he, in particular, demands that Ukraine give up its territories, carry out "demilitarization" and thus make it impossible to defend itself against aggression in the future.

Read more: During occupation, he tortured resident of Kyiv region: Russian serviceman is served notice of suspicion - Prosecutor General’s Office

"Anyone who believes that this... will bring permanent peace to Europe has probably watched a lot of Russia Today," he emphasized.

Scholz noted: Russia does not want peace, but Ukraine, which was attacked, wants a fair peace, without fear of new aggression, that is why there is a Peace Plan of Ukraine, a Peace Summit in Switzerland.

"We have to take the first step... The path will be long and difficult. But holding such a conference was correct," the chancellor added.