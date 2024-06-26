ENG
Man was injured as result of Russian attack on Antonivka in Kherson region

A 45-year-old man was injured during the shelling of Antonovka in the Kherson region.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.

"A 45-year-old man who came under Russian attack near Antonovka turned to the hospital. The victim was diagnosed with an explosive injury, shrapnel wounds to the abdomen, armsб and legs. His condition is assessed as moderate," the statement said.

As noted, the victim is being provided with the necessary medical care.

As a reminder, as a result of today's shelling of Kherson by Russians, 5 men were injured.

