Border guards eliminate two occupiers in Vovchansk direction. VIDEO
Border guards struck a place of occupiers' concentration with kamikaze drones. At least two invaders were killed in the Vovchansk direction.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the State Border Guard Service.
