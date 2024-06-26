ENG
Border guards eliminate two occupiers in Vovchansk direction. VIDEO

Border guards struck a place of occupiers' concentration with kamikaze drones. At least two invaders were killed in the Vovchansk direction.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the State Border Guard Service.

