Kamikaze drone eliminated occupier who was vainly pretending to be dead. VIDEO
The Ukrainian defenders of the 17th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine used a kamikaze drone to attack and eliminate the occupier, who was pretending to be dead to avoid a drone strike.
According to Censor.NET, after the drone hit, the occupier's body flew several metres away.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password