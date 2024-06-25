ENG
Kamikaze drone eliminated occupier who was vainly pretending to be dead. VIDEO

The Ukrainian defenders of the 17th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine used a kamikaze drone to attack and eliminate the occupier, who was pretending to be dead to avoid a drone strike.

According to Censor.NET, after the drone hit, the occupier's body flew several metres away.

