Zelenskyy signs law simplifying process of obtaining war veteran status

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed the law "On Amendments to Certain Laws of Ukraine on Improving the Procedure for Maintaining Military Records and Acquiring the Status of a War Veteran During Martial Law," which simplifies the procedure for granting the status of a combatant.

This was reported by Censor.NET

As stated in the explanatory note to the law, it is intended to streamline the legal provisions on:

legal regulation of the processing of restricted information in the systems of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine,

implementation of security profiles,

information interaction of the Unified State Register of Conscripts, Persons Liable for Military Service and Reservists with other systems and

granting the status of war veteran in an electronic (automatic) mode.

Accordingly, the signed law introduces certain amendments to the Laws of Ukraine "On Defense of Ukraine", "On Protection of Information in Information and Communication Systems", "On Basic Principles of Cybersecurity of Ukraine", "On Cloud Services", "On the Status of War Veterans, Guarantees of Their Social Protection" and "On the Unified State Register of Conscripts, Persons Liable for Military Service and Reservists".

It is also emphasized that the implementation of this law will not require additional expenditures from the state budget.

As a reminder, in August 2023, the Government of Ukraine adopted Resolution No. 887, which amended the Procedure for Granting and Depriving Persons Who Defended the Independence, Sovereignty and Territorial Integrity of Ukraine of the Status of Combatant, approved by CMU Resolution No. 413 of August 20, 2014.