Two hostile attacks in area of Vovchansk are ongoing - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has been increasing the pace of offensive and assault actions, looking for ways to penetrate our defense and try to drive Ukrainian units from the occupied lines. The number of combat engagements along the entire frontline has increased to 99. The situation is the most intense in the Pokrovsk direction and in Kharkiv region. At the same time, Ukrainian defenders are giving a worthy rebuff to the occupiers, destroying personnel and equipment.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, two hostile attacks are currently underway in the area of Vovchansk. Another seven enemy attacks in the direction were repelled - near Lyptsi and in the area of Vovchansk. Today's activity of the invaders in the direction resulted in the loss of 124 people killed and wounded. Three artillery systems, four vehicles and a unit of special equipment were destroyed. Enemy casualties are still being counted.

In the Kupiansk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven assault attacks by the occupation forces near Synkivka, Berestove, Stelmakhivka and Stepova Novoselivka since the beginning of the day. A firefight is currently ongoing near the latter.

Hostilities in the East

Eleven attempts by the enemy to improve their tactical position failed in the Lyman direction. The enemy continues two attacks in the areas of Nevske and Makiivka. The situation is under control. The aggressor attacked the territory of Serebrianskyi forest with four GABs.

In the Siversk direction, the occupation army continues to be active in the areas of Bilohorivka, Spirne and Rozdolivka. Four attacks of the Russian invaders were repelled, five more combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, the number of invaders' attacks increased to seven. The enemy is making the main efforts to attack the city of Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the invaders are not slowing down their offensive. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attacked Ukrainian defenses 34 times. Twenty-three of the aggressor's attacks were unsuccessful, and 11 more are ongoing.

Fighting continues in the Kurakhove direction. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has been attacking, in particular, near Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka and Paraskoviivka. The total number of attacks here has increased to seven.

The situation in the South

Five enemy assaults in the Prydniprovskyi direction were unsuccessful. No positions were lost.

In other areas, the situation did not change significantly.

