Most combat engagements are in Pokrovsk direction. Since beginning of day, invaders have already carried out 20 attacks - General Staff

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

At this time, the number of military clashes has increased to 71.

Situation in Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, the invaders attacked six times without success in the areas of Vovchansk and Lyptsi. Two combat engagements are ongoing near the latter.

In the Kupiansk direction, terrorists are attacking with the support of aviation. Petropavlivka came under attack with unguided aerial missiles, and the occupiers hit Nadiia with two more bombs. In total, the Russian invaders have dropped almost a dozen GABs in the area today. To date, five enemy attacks have been repelled near Stelmakhivka, Synkivka and Berestove.

The situation in the East

In the Lyman direction, the enemy unsuccessfully attacked our positions 8 times during the day. Three more firefights continue in the areas of Makiivka and Nevske. The situation is under control.

The occupying army continues to be active in the Siversk direction. Fighting continues near Bilohorivka and Spirne.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy is attacking in the area of Chasiv Yar - our troops are repelling attacks in two locations. Since the beginning of the day, Russian troops have tried to push Ukrainian units from their positions four times. The defense forces have already repelled the occupiers near Klishchiivka. The enemy losses are being clarified.

In the Toretsk direction, the number of invaders' attacks has increased sharply to six. Pivnichne and Toretsk are under attack by enemy aircraft. Currently, the Defense Forces are repelling five enemy assaults, and another attack near Dachne has been stopped.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the largest number of combat engagements took place. Since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have already launched 20 attacks on the positions of our troops in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Yevhenivka, Sokil, Novoselivka Persha, Vozdvyzhenka and Prohres. Defense forces are holding back the pressure and have repelled nine enemy attacks, 11 clashes are still ongoing.

Fighting continues in the Kurakhove direction near Krasnohorivka and Paraskoviivka. The total number of attacks in the area increased to six. Invaders dropped a guided aerial bomb in the areas of Karlivka and Selydove.

There were no significant changes in other areas.

