Occupiers are trying to advance in direction of Chasiv Yar, battle continues in Nevelske area - General Staff

During the past day, June 25, 142 combat clashes took place at the front.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

Attacks on the territory of Ukraine

According to detailed information, over the past day, in total, the enemy has hit the positions of our troops and populated areas with 2 rocket strikes, using 2 rockets, 61 air strikes (in particular, dropped 96 KABs), carried out more than 4,000 attacks, 96 of them from rocket salvo systems fire

Strikes at the enemy

In turn, the Air Force, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck two control points and 12 areas of concentration of enemy personnel.

Last day, the total losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 1,220 people. In addition, the enemy lost four tanks, 19 armored combat vehicles, 40 artillery systems, 22 UAVs operational-tactical level, 45 vehicles, and six units of special equipment.

The situation since the beginning of the day

Since the beginning of this day, June 26, 36 combat clashes have already taken place. The invaders carried out one missile and ten air strikes using 22 KABs, struck 44 kamikaze drones, and shelled the positions of our troops and populated areas almost 600 times.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, two attacks by the occupiers are currently underway in the Vovchansk region. The situation is under control. Last day, the invaders lost 146 people killed and wounded in the direction. Three ACVs, an artillery system, five cars, and three units of special equipment were destroyed. Seven more pieces of weapons and military equipment were also damaged. 37 enemy dugouts and three of his ammunition warehouses were hit.

Since the beginning of the day, there have already been two enemy attacks in the Berestovo and Stelmakhivka areas in the Kupiansk direction. The situation is under control.

The situation in the East

According to the General Staff, one attack by the occupiers was repulsed in the Lyman direction. At the same time, fighting continues in the districts of Kopanky, Hrekivka, Makiivka, and Torske. The total number of clashes at this time is six.

Moderate activity of the Russian occupiers is observed in the Siver region. Today, the enemy tried 5 times to dislodge the Ukrainian defenders from the occupied positions near Bilohorivka, Spirne, and Rozdolivka. Two attacks by the Russian invaders were repulsed, and the fighting continues.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupying forces do not stop trying to advance in the direction of Chasiv Yar, near which the fighting continues. The attack in the direction of Klishchiivka has already been repulsed. The Ukrainian defenders reliably hold the defense in the specified area and give a decent rebuff to the aggressor.

Today, units of the Defense Forces successfully held back the enemy's assault in the direction of Horlivka-Severne.

"In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian defenders are taking measures to prevent Russian troops from advancing deep into our territory. 13 combat clashes have already taken place today. The enemy continues to put pressure on the positions of our defenders near Novooleksandrivka, Vozdvizhenka, Prohres, Yevhenivka, Sokol, and Novoselivka Persha. Six attacks have been repelled, the fighting continues. The situation is under the control of the Defense Forces of Ukraine," the message says.

According to detailed information, the losses of Russian troops in the past day in this direction amounted to almost 300 people killed and wounded, a tank, two armored vehicles, two artillery systems, and two cars were destroyed. Another tank, two guns, two vehicles, and the ACV of the invaders were damaged.

In the Kurakhove direction, one enemy assault near Paraskoviyvka was unsuccessful. At the same time, the battle continues in the Nevelske district.

The situation in the South

In the Vremivka direction, the enemy's attack near Urozhane was not successful. The occupiers left.

In the Orihiv direction, two assaults by the occupying forces failed in the Robotyne region and near Mala Tokmachka.

In the rest of the directions, the situation did not undergo significant changes.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine are taking all necessary measures to deter the enemy's offensive and exhaust its combat potential.