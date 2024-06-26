Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 538,060 people (+1220 per day), 8,039 tanks, 14,321 artillery systems, and 15,450 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 538,060 Russian occupants.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 26.06.24 are approximately:

personnel - about 538060 (+1220) people,

tanks - 8039 (+4) units,

armoured combat vehicles - 15450 (+19) units,

artillery systems - 14321 (+40) units,

MLRS - 1108 (+0) units,

air defence systems - 863 (+0) units,

aircraft - 359 (+0) units,

helicopters - 326 (+0) units,

Operational and tactical UAVs - 11435 (+22),

cruise missiles - 2324 (+0),

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tankers - 19407 (+45) units,

special equipment - 2409 (+6)

"The data is being updated," the General Staff added.