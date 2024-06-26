Firefight continues in Chasiv Yar area - General Staff

Ukrainian troops continue to resolutely repel the enemy's attempts to advance into the depths of our territory, inflicting effective fire damage and depleting them along the entire frontline. Since the beginning of the day, 123 combat engagements have taken place.

According to Censor.NET, the report was published on the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Strikes on the enemy

Over the course of the day, aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defence Forces hit 10 areas of concentration of personnel and two enemy command posts.

Russian shelling of Ukrainian territory

The Russian invaders carried out 43 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine using 60 GABs, and 368 kamikaze drones. At the same time, the enemy fired more than 2,700 times at the positions of our troops and populated areas using cannon and rocket artillery, mortars, small arms and armament of combat vehicles.

Watch more: Russians are using Kharkiv as bridge-head for using new munitions - Syniehubov. VIDEO

Situation in Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv sector, the occupants attacked eight times in the areas of Hlyboke, Vovchansk and Tykhyi with the support of aviation during the day. Ukrainian Armed Forces units successfully repelled five enemy assaults, and three more combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy made 10 attempts to push our units from their positions near the towns of Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Pishchane, Stelmakhivka and Andriivka. Nine enemy attacks were successfully repelled. The situation remains tense in the area of Stepova Novoselivka, where the battle is still ongoing.

Hostilities in the East

In the Lyman sector, Russian invaders tried to advance 15 times in the areas of Kopanky, Hrekivka, Makiivka, Nevsky and Serebryansky forest. Ukraine's defenders repelled 12 enemy attacks, and the fighting is ongoing. Measures are being taken to prevent the occupiers from advancing deeper into our territory.

The situation in the Siverskyi sector has not changed significantly. Since the beginning of the day, the occupants have carried out 13 unsuccessful assault operations near Bilohorivka, Verkhniokamianske, Spirne and Vyimka. The situation is under control of the Defence Forces.

Nine enemy attempts to approach our positions near Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske and Andriivka in the Kramatorsk sector failed. At the same time, the occupants do not abandon their intention to advance in the area of Chasiv Yar, where the fighting is still ongoing. The situation is under control of Ukrainian defenders.

Read more: Number of combat engagements along entire frontline increased to 121. Russians are attacking most actively in Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

The situation in the Toretsk sector did not change significantly and remains tense. With the support of aviation, the enemy attacked 11 times near Toretsk, Pivnichne and New York. All assaults were repelled by the Defence Forces. Measures are being taken to increase the resilience of the defence.

High intensity of hostilities remains in the Pokrovsk sector. The number of engagements increased to 42. The invaders continue to attack the combat formations of Ukraine's defenders near Yevhenivka, Novooleksandrivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Novoselivka Persha and Yasnobrodivka. Our troops repelled 35 enemy attacks, and fighting continues in the areas of Novooleksandrivka and Sokol.

The aggressor's preliminary losses in this sector amounted to 271 occupants killed and wounded. One tank, three armoured combat vehicles, two cannons and two vehicles were destroyed. The losses are being clarified.

Six firefights took place in the Kurakhove sector since the beginning of the day. Two assault actions of the invading troops near Heorhiivka and Kostiantynivka failed. At the same time, the enemy remains active near Krasnohorivka, where fighting is ongoing.

Situation in the South

The situation did not change in the Vremivsk and Orikhivsk sectors. Enemy attacks in the areas of Kostiantynivka, Urozhaine, Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne were unsuccessful. There were no losses of positions or territory.

Four enemy assaults in the Prydniprovsky sector were unsuccessful. The situation is under control.

In other sectors, the situation has not changed significantly.

The defence forces are confidently holding back the onslaught of the Russian occupation forces. Special mention should be made of the soldiers of the 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade "Magura", who are bravely holding their positions, skilfully repelling enemy attacks, effectively using firepower against manpower and equipment, causing significant losses to the occupiers.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 538,060 people (+1220 per day), 8,039 tanks, 14,321 artillery systems, and 15,450 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS