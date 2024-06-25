Russians are using Kharkiv as bridge-head for using new munitions - Syniehubov. VIDEO

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Command, Oleh Syniehubov, said that Russia is testing modified ammunition, using the city of Kharkiv as a foothold for its training.

He wrote about this in his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"The enemy is trying to adapt and use all their junk that is in warehouses against our civilians. We had the first strike on the city of Kharkiv on Sunday, on the territory of a private school. It was a GAB-250. The munition had wings and a GPS module. The UMPB 30-D costs about $100,000. Perhaps a little more after modification," he said.

Also, according to him, it is becoming more and more expensive and difficult for Russians to use missile systems, such as Kalibr, which cost about $10 million. Similarly, the S-400 costs about $2 million, while the S-300 costs up to $500,000 per missile.

