Number of combat engagements along entire frontline increased to 121. Russians are attacking most actively in Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

Throughout the day, the enemy has been trying to find ways to penetrate our defense and attempt to drive Ukrainian units from their positions. The number of combat engagements along the entire front line has increased to 121.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, the Russian invaders do not abandon their intentions to push Ukrainian defenders from their positions near Vovchansk, Tykhe and Hlyboke. As of now, Ukrainian Defense Forces units have repelled five enemy assaults, and one more firefight is ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, Ukrainian troops repelled 10 invaders' attacks near Stepova Novoselivka, Stelmakhivka, Synkivka and Andriivka since the beginning of the day. At present, one combat engagement is still ongoing.

Preliminary losses of the aggressor in this direction amounted to 89 occupiers killed and wounded. One tank, an armored combat vehicle and a car were destroyed.

Hostilities in the East

The enemy's 12 attempts to advance into the depths of our territory in the areas of Bilohorivka, Verkhnokamianske, Spirne, Rozdolivka and Vyimka in the Siversk direction were unsuccessful. Another battle continues. Ukrainian soldiers are in control of the situation.

According to preliminary data, the losses of the invaders in this direction amount to 58 people. Two armored combat vehicles, a car and three enemy ammunition depots were destroyed.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy tried nine times to break into our defense near ChasivYar and Ivanivske. Ukrainian troops repelled eight assaults, and one attack is ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the occupiers are not slowing down their offensive. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attacked Ukrainian defenses 39 times in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Yevhenivka, Sokil, Novoselivka Persha and Yasnobrodivka. Thirty-two of the aggressor's attacks were unsuccessful, and seven more combat engagements are ongoing.

Fighting continues in the Kurakhove direction. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has been attacking near Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka and Kostiantynivka. The total number of attacks here increased to six, two of which were repelled and four are still ongoing.

The situation in the South

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the occupiers' assault on the positions of our defenders near Krynky ended unsuccessfully. The situation is under control.

In other areas, the situation has not changed significantly.

