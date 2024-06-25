Enemy attacks near Krasnohorivka and Heorhiivka, there are two combat engagements in Vovchansk - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, June 25, 2024, the enemy has continued to increase the pace of offensive actions. The number of combat engagements along the entire front line has increased to 110.

As noted, Ukrainian defenders are holding back the pressure of the Russian occupation forces and inflicting significant losses on the enemy.

Situation in Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, the aggressor keeps trying to attack near Vovchansk. Currently, there are two combat engagements there, and the same number of assaults have been repelled by the Defense Forces. At the same time, enemy aircraft launched two strikes with six unguided air-to-surface missiles at Veterynarne.

Since the beginning of the day in the Kupiansk direction, enemy troops have assaulted Ukrainian defensive lines in the areas of Stepova Novoselivka, Stelmakhivka and Synkivka eight times. Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding the line. Four attempts by the occupiers to advance were repelled. Fighting continues. Tabaivka was attacked by ten unguided air-to-surface missiles.

The situation in the East

In the Lyman direction, the invading army launched 13 attacks on the positions of the Defense Forces near the settlements of Kopanky, Hrekivka, Makiivka, Nevske and in the Serebrianskyi forest. 12 engagements ended without success for the enemy, and one more is ongoing near Nevske.

The occupying army continues to look for weaknesses in our defense in the Siversk direction. Seven attacks of the Russian invaders were repelled by our soldiers near Bilohorivka, Verkhnokamianske, Spirne, Rozdolivka and Vyimka. Five combat engagements are still ongoing.

According to the General Staff, in the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy made eight assaults on Ukrainian troops' positions near Chasiv Yar and Ivanivske. The defense forces are repelling the occupiers, seven attacks have been repelled and one is still ongoing.

"In the Toretsk direction, the number of invaders' attacks has increased to 11. Enemy aviation is actively working, in particular, Toretsk was attacked seven times with eleven GABs, terrorists hit Demiivka with one more air bomb," the statement said.

It is also noted that the Pokrovsk direction has the highest number of combat engagements. Since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have already made 37 attempts to push our defenders from their positions in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Yevhenivka, Sokil, Novoselivka Persha and Yasnobrodivka. Defense forces are holding back the attack and repelled 26 enemy attacks, 11 battles are still ongoing. Oleksandropil suffered two attacks by unguided air-to-surface missiles.

Fighting continues in the Kurakhove direction. The enemy is attacking near Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka and Kostiantynivka with the support of aviation. Kurakhove came under attack from GABs. The total number of attacks in this area increased to four, two of which are still ongoing.

The situation in the South

Enemy aviation is actively working in the Prydniprovskyi direction. The occupiers attacked Tiahynka with three UAVs, and the aggressor dropped two more guided aerial bombs on Dudchany and Odradokamianka.

There were no significant changes in other areas.