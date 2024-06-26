Relatives of Ukrainian Armed Forces Colonel Zelenskyi own car fleet worth $440,000 and houses in Koncha Zaspa - media. PHOTO

In recent years, relatives of the head of the Main Directorate for Countering Systemic Threats to State Governance of the SSU Department of National Statehood Protection, Colonel Oleksii Zelenskyi, have acquired cars and motorcycles worth a total of $440,000. In addition, the official's father-in-law and mother have acquired houses in Koncha Zaspa.

Houses in Koncha Zaspa

During the war, Colonel Zelenskyi's father-in-law became the owner of a 328.2 square metre house. The property was purchased in May 2023.

Colonel Zelenskyi told journalists that they paid $240,000 for the house. They bought it in a bargain, in order to repair it and sell it. Instead, Slidstvo.info found that the announcement of the sale of this house appeared on the day of the official's conversation with journalists. Google's cache shows that on the same day, the Zelenskyi put their house up for sale for UAH 39 million 460 thousand. In other words, for almost $1 million.

Oleksiy Zelenskyi says that he and his family now live in another house in Koncha Zaspa.

According to the documents, in 2021, Oleksiy Zelenskyi's mother bought only the plot itself, on which an unfinished house was standing at the time. The property cost her only $25,000. "No, it wasn't a house, it was walls with a roof. It was an unfinished plot, I don't remember if we took up to 50 thousand (dollars). I was the initiator. Now we live there," Zelenskyi said.

A real estate expert valued the acquisition at at least $170,000 and noted that the price of $25,000 was not in line with the market price as of 2021.

Vehicle fleet

With the help of the Youcontrol service, we found out that earlier this year, the official's wife Yuliia became the owner of a green BMW X6 M made in 2023.

In January 2024, such a car was sold for about $137,000 on specialised websites.

In June 2023, Oleksiy Zelenskyi purchased a Mercedes-Benz s 500 (2020). This car has been repeatedly caught on cameras recording traffic violations.

Currently, such cars are sold for $120 thousand.

Earlier this year, the official's mother, a former SSU lieutenant colonel, purchased a Lexus LX 600 (2022).

In January, when this car was bought, similar cars were sold for almost $140,000.

In addition, in 2024, Oleksiy Zelenskyy and his mother bought two BMW motorcycles, each with a market value of about $20,000.

Explanation of SSU Colonel Zelenskyi

In a comment to journalists, Colonel Zelenskyi said that he and his relatives are engaged in the resale of cars: "I have been dealing with cars for 12-15 years. About 47 cars have been sold from my phone number over the past 10-11 years". Slidstvo.info journalists checked this information and indeed found about 20 ads for the sale of cars from the official's number.

Also, according to Zelenskyi, some of the listed vehicles were purchased at a price significantly lower than the market price because they were damaged. For example, the Mercedes-Benz s 500, according to the official, cost him $78,000, and his wife bought a BMW for "80 and a penny".

According to the investigation, Zelenskyi's relatives have acquired a total of 5 houses in the Kyiv suburbs in recent years, some of which they have sold.

The journalists note that the law prohibits law enforcement officials from engaging in entrepreneurial activity.

Comment from the SSU press service:

The financial, economic and business activities of O. Zelenskyi's relatives are carried out officially, exclusively within the law and all taxes are paid. The family and close relatives of the SSU official annually submit the relevant financial reports to the State Tax Service and other relevant authorities, as required by law.

Regarding vehicles

The car MERCEDES-BENZ S 500 L and the motorcycle BMW M1000 R owned by O. Zelenskyi were purchased by him with the proceeds from the lease in 2022 and 2023 and the subsequent sale in 2023 of his own real estate.

In particular, it is the sale of a log house that O. Zelenskyi and his family built in 2011-2018.

The vehicles of his family members were acquired through many years of business and financial and economic activities, which they carry out on an ongoing basis, the sale of other vehicles and real estate.

As for the house in Kozyn

This property was purchased by members of Mr. Zelenskyi's family for the purpose of resale and income generation. The bulk of the financing for this house was provided by a close relative of Mr. Zelenskyi, who has been engaged in business activities since 2007 and has the capacity to provide a loan. Relevant documents confirming the loan are available. The house is up for sale.

Regarding the real estate owned by O. Zelenskyi's mother

In 2021, O. Zelenskyi's mother purchased a land plot, not a finished house, in the village of Kozyn at market price. Then, for several years, construction took place there, which was carried out at the expense of income officially received and declared by the mother of the SSU official. These are revenues from the lease and sale of other real estate.

O. Zelenskyi reported the above transactions and significant changes in his property status in full to the relevant state authorities in 2022 and 2023.