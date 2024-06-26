SSU exposes network of dealers selling trophy weapons to criminals. PHOTOS

The SSU prevented illegal arms sales in the Kyiv, Mykolaiv and Lviv regions. Six organisers of the illegal business were detained in the course of complex measures.

This was reported by the press centre of the Security Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.



As noted, the attackers tried to sell to criminals munitions that were found in the de-occupied regions of Ukraine. Among the items seized from the defendants are Russian grenade launchers, Kalashnikov rifles and more than 20,000 rounds of ammunition.

In the Lviv region: SSU internal security officers exposed two heads of a local charity fund who were selling weapons clandestinely. According to the investigation, one of them, under the guise of "volunteer trips," visited the sites of former battles and collected munitions. He handed over the "trophies" he found to his accomplice, who stored them in a specially equipped cache in the attic of his own house. The defendants then tried to sell the weapons to local criminals. For example, they offered AK-74 and AKS-74 assault rifles for USD 500 per unit.

The SSU reported that during the searches, the offenders' weapons were seized:

RPG-26 grenade launcher;

6 AK-74 and AKS-74 assault rifles;

MON-50 anti-personnel mine;

RGD-5 and F-1 grenades;

tens of thousands of rounds of ammunition for small arms.

In the Kyiv region: a local businessman was detained red-handed while trying to sell a military arsenal, which included more than 20 fragmentation grenades and hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers. After the detention, searches were conducted in the offender's garage, where they additionally found a Kalashnikov assault rifle and more than 1,500 rounds of ammunition of various calibres. According to the available data, he collected the seized weapons in local settlements that were under occupation at the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion.

In the Mykolaiv region: three dealers selling trophy weapons and ammunition found at former occupants' combat positions were exposed. To store military products, the offenders set up a cache in a forest belt near the regional centre. During its inspection, the police found combat grenades and a batch of ammunition.





According to the Security Service, investigations are currently underway to bring the perpetrators to justice.



It is also noted that all the seized weapons and ammunition will be transferred to the needs of the Armed Forces.